Boyer Valley picks up nonconference softball win over IKM-Manning

Boyer Valley scored nine runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 15-8 nonconference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Dow City.
The win moved BV to 9-7 overall, while the loss kept IKM-Manning winless at 0-16 overall on the year.
BV led 6-3 when IKM-Manning plated five runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-6 lead, but BV came right back in the bottom half with four runs to go back up 10-8.
Paige Gaskill’s BV club then pushed five runs across in the sixth, highlighted by a home run over the left field fence by Leah Cooper, to break the game open in the Lady Bulldogs’ favor.
Cooper finished 3-for-5 with the home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Anna Seuntjens also went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, one RBI and four runs. Talia Burkhart was 2-for-4 with one run.
Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs as well. Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs.
Makenzie Dumbaugh threw in the circle to earn the win. She gave up eight runs on six hits, struck out six and walked one.
For IKM-Manning, Zoey Melton went 2-for-3 with a double and tworuns. Ella Richards also was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Jessica Christensen went 1-for-3, while Alexis Gruhn was 1-for-3 with a double and one run.
Brooke Booth started in the circle for BV and tossed three innings, allowing five runs on one hit with one K and five walks.
Richards threw three innings in relief of Booth.