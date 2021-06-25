Boyer Valley picks up nonconference softball win over IKM-Manning

Boyer Valley scored nine runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 15-8 nonconference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Dow City.

The win moved BV to 9-7 overall, while the loss kept IKM-Manning winless at 0-16 overall on the year.

BV led 6-3 when IKM-Manning plated five runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-6 lead, but BV came right back in the bottom half with four runs to go back up 10-8.

Paige Gaskill’s BV club then pushed five runs across in the sixth, highlighted by a home run over the left field fence by Leah Cooper, to break the game open in the Lady Bulldogs’ favor.

Cooper finished 3-for-5 with the home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Anna Seuntjens also went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, one RBI and four runs. Talia Burkhart was 2-for-4 with one run.

Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs as well. Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs.