Boyer Valley pulls away from Ar-We-Va in non-district football

Boyer Valley snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, as the Bulldogs picked up a 54-7 non-district football victory over Ar-We-Va in Eight-Man action at Westside.

The win moved Nate Christensen’s BV club to 2-4 overall season.

The loss, meanwhile, was the first in four games for Ar-We-Va, which fell to .500 on the season at 3-3 overall.

After holding a slim 7-0 lead after one quarter, BV outscored Ar-We-Va 28-0 in the second quarter for a 35-0 advantage at halftime.

BV then outscored the host Rockets 12-0 in the third quarter to make it 47-0.

The lead grew to 54-0 early in the fourth before Ar-We-Va scored its lone touchdown on a 40-plus yard punt return in the game’s final seconds by Wyatt Ragaller.

BV finished with 291 total yards, including 204 yards rushing.

Bobby Gross led all BV rushers with nine carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard scamper.

Robert Brasel ran five times for 26 yards. Drew Volkmann had three rushes for 24 yards.

BV quarterback Cal Beam ran the ball four times for nine yards with one touchdown run of three yards.

Owen Garside also carried the ball twice for four yards with one TD run to his credit.

Beam also was 5-of-6 for 87 yards with four touchdown throws and one interception.

Volkmann and Luke Cripps each hauled in two touchdown throws from Beam.

Volkmann finished with three catches for 64 yards, while Cripps had two receptions for 23 yards.

Defensively for BV, Josh Gorden led with 4.5 tackles, including 4 solos.

Cooper Petersen also had 3.5 tackles (2 solo).

Brasel and Owen Lehan each had 2.5 tackles with two solos apiece.

Garside and Brasel each picked off a pass, while Gross recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs.

For Ar-We-Va, Wyatt Ragaller ran the ball 17 times for 66 yards and had five pass receptions for 34 yards to go with his late punt return for a score to account for his team’s lone TD on the night.

Rocket quarterback Blayne Smith completed 17-of-25 passes on the night for 145 yards.

Ar-We-Va’s leading rusher on the season, Wade Ragaller, suffered a knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Devon Ehlers led with 10 total tackles.

Tyson Von Glan added nine total tackles. Wyatt Ragaller also had five tackles with an interception.

“Boyer Valley came out as the more physical team right as this contest started. We knew they would be physical, but we also were impressed with their athleticism and great execution,” commented Ar-We-Va co-head coach Austin Stoelk.

“We just were not able to consistently sustain drives, especially in the second quarter. We need to learn from this and move on this week to prepare for another tough and athletic opponent in Remsen-St. Mary’s,” Stoelk remarked.