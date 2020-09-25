Boyer Valley rallies past Spartans in five games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boyer Valley rallied from a 2-0 deficit in games to pick up a 3-2 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.

Exira/EH-K won games one (25-21) and two (25-23), but then Larry Neilsen’s BV squad won 25-19, 25-17 and 15-6 to claim the match for the team’s third straight best-of-five victory.

Leah Cooper and Maclayn Houston combined for 33 kills to lead BV’s attack.

Cooper led the team with 19 kills with Houston adding 14 kills.

Katelyn Neilsen followed with six kills and Talia Burkhart had five.

Lauren Malone at the service line was 24-of-25 with two aces. Kristen Neilsen was good on all 21 of her serves with three aces.

Katelyn Neilsen was 19-of-20 with two aces adn Houston finished 15-of-16 with six aces for the Lady Bulldogs.

Sydney Klein led BV with 15 assists. Malone was next with 10.