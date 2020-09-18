Boyer Valley rallies past Woodbine in five games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boyer Valley rallied from a 2-1 deficit in games to pull off a 3-2 victory over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Dunlap.

Larry Neilsen’s BC outfit won the match 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11.

The win moved BV to 1-1 in the RVC, 7-5 overall in matches and 19-17 in games.

Kristen Neilsen went 19-of-21 with three aces in the serving department for BV.

Katelyn Neilsen was 17-of-20 with four aces.

Leah Cooper hit 16-of-17 serves with four aces to her credit. Sydney Klein also was 15-of-16 with one ace.

Talia Burkhart also was 11-of-11 with two aces.

Cooper led the Lady Bulldogs at the net with 15 kills. Maclayn Houston added 10 kills. Katelyn Neilsen also had eight kills.

Klein paced the winners with 18 assists.

Katelyn Neilsen had a team-high 17 digs. Klein and Cooper each had six.