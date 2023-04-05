The Boyer Valley boys’ track and field team netted 31 points en route to placing sixth out of eight schools at the Rod Smith Invitational on March 28 at Woodbine.

Woodbine claimed the team title with 141 total points. West Monona was runnerup to the Tigers with 119 points.

Leading the way for BV were Owen Garside in the high jump and Patrick Heffernan in the 3,200-meter run.

Garside took second in the high jump at five feet, eight inches, while Heffer ran second in the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 12.44 seconds.

Matt Ferguson finished third in the shot put with a toss of 41-11.

BV’s distance medley relay team of Garside, Bobby Gross, Cooper Petersen and Heffernan ran fourth in 4:05.20.

Cole Miller and Gross finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the discus event with tosses of 119-11 and 119-5.

And, BV’s 4x200 relay team of Medalid Yoc-Fuentes Gross, Pat Mumm and Jacob Berens ran sixth in 1:47.24.

Mumm also finished sixth in the high jump with a best effort of 5-4.