Boyer Valley skilled on both sides of the football

Boyer Valley fifth-year Eight-Man head football coach Cody Malone is excited for the 2020 football season.
Malone has reason to be with eight returning starters and a total of 21 lettermen back in uniform from last year’s Bulldog squad that went 3-4 in a very competitive district and 4-5 overall.
And, 17 of the roster’s 31 players are upperclassmen, which will allow BV to take the field with plenty of experience and confidence.
BV will be strong on both sides of the ball.
On the offensive side, BV returns 6-5 senior quarterback Gavin Reineke, along with a pair of bruising running backs in 5-11 senior Blake Katzenberger and 5-10 senior Jesse Soma.
Reineke will lead the Bulldog offense for the third straight year.
A year ago, Reineke was a District 8 first-team selection after completing 111 of 220 passes for 1,461 yards with 18 touchdown throws and 13 interceptions.
He also ran for two touchdowns.
Katzenberger led all BV rushers a year ago with 96 carries for 525 yards and seven touchdowns.
Soma ran the ball 28 times for 109 yards.
The offensive line will be anchored by three seniors in 6-0 Michael Heffernan, 5-9 Cade Cunningham and 6-1 Cael Garrett.
Heffernan was an all-district second-team selection a year ago.
On the defensive side of the ball, BV will bring back both its ends, a middle linebacker and both safeties.
Soma and Heffernan both were among the team’s tackle leaders a year ago.
Soma had 34 solos and 29 assists, while Heffernan finished with 23 solos and 40 assists.
Besides those already mentioned, other returning starters for BV are 5-10 senior wide receiver/defensive back Greg Mumm, 5-10 junior wide receiver/defensive back Carsan Wood, 6-2 junior running back/defensive back Jaidan Ten Eyck.
Ten Eyck is the team’s top pass catcher back from a year ago after hauling in 21 passes for 230 yards. Mumm also had 10 receptions for 93 yards with two TD grabs.
"Where this unit will need to grow the most during the shortened season is ensuring we stay healthy, consistently produce on the offensive side, and try to be better on the offensive line than the previous year," Malone said.
"Special teams could feature a multitude of underclassmen, as the offensive and defensive starters will likely need to take some snaps off," remarked Malone.
Malone will be assisted by Brad Gralheer, Jeff Lehan and Nate Christensen.
In 2020, BV will play a seven-game District 8 schedule starting Friday, August 28, against Glidden-Ralston at Dunlap.
"District 8, as always, will be a potent mixture of explosive offenses and stout defenses with the likes of Audubon, Woodbine and Coon Rapids-Bayard all vying for the pre-season favorite spot," Malone said.
Audubon was the Eight-Man state runnerup a year ago.
"We will have to scrap and compete every week if we hope to have a chance of coming out as the district champion," Malone said.
2020 Schedule
August
28 - vs. Glidden-Ralston
September
4 - at Woodbine; 11 at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 18 - vs. Audubon; 25 - at Ar-We-Va; 2 - vs. West Harrison; 9 - at Exira/EH-K