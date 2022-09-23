 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boyer Valley slips past Ar-We-Va in four games

  • 0
BV girls vs. Rockets

Boyer Valley pounded out 41 kills en route to a 3-1 rally victory over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Monday night at Westside.

Ar-We-Va captured a tight game one by a 26-24 margin.

Boyer Valley then won the match with three straight set victories, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-16, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in RVC play, 10-9 overall in matches and 25-21 in games.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-2 in league competition, 1-9 overall in matches and 4-21 in games played on the year.

Set one went back and forth with several ties toward the end.

Ar-We-Va took its first lead at 20-19, but BV came back with two consecutive points for a 21-20 lead.

Ar-We-Va tied it at 22-22. BV then scored two straight points to take a 24-22 lead.

People are also reading…

After the Rockets tied it at 24-24, the hosts took advantage of back-to-back miscues by BV to claim set one.

BV raced out to a 13-4 lead in game two and eventually pulled away for a nine-point triumph.

BV led throughout game three. After Ar-We-Va cut the deficit to 20-16, BV scored the final five points to take a 2-1 advantage in sets.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

BV jumped up 6-1 in set four and led 9-6 before a 7-0 run all but put Ar-We-Va away for a 16-6 lead that lifted the Lady Bulldogs to another nine-point win and the match victory.

Maria Puck led a balanced attack at the service line for BV, as she went 18-of-19 with one ace.

Zoey Yanak was 18-of-20 with four aces.

Jessica O’Day was 17-of-19 with two aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Lauren Malone finished 11-of-12 with one ace.

Ava Ten Eyck also was 12-of-17 with four aces in the win.

O’Day and Ten Eyck each tallied 12 kills on the night. Sylvia Sullivan added seven kills. Anna Seuntjens contributed five kills.

Malone netted a team-high 32 assists in the setting department.

Puck tallied a team-high 13 digs. O’Day followed with nine. Ten Eyck had eight. Yanak finished with five, while Malone had three four and Hayley Follmann two.

Kora Obrecht paced Ar-We-Va with 10 kills to go with four digs.

Maggie Ragaller added seven kills and two digs.

Jamie Hausman had three kills, eight digs and one ace serve. Delaney Schurke contributed 27 assists, four digs and three ace serves.

Trista Reis finished with three digs and three ace serves. Samantha Hinners also had one kill for the Rockets.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marcus Hayes: Jalen Hurts is what he is; don’t make the same mistakes made with Donovan McNabb

Marcus Hayes: Jalen Hurts is what he is; don’t make the same mistakes made with Donovan McNabb

PHILADELPHIA — Perhaps my greatest regret as a sportswriter is expecting too much too soon from Donovan McNabb. Now, I find myself doing the same with Jalen Hurts. As my father used to say: Wise men make mistakes. Fools repeat them. We should try not to repeat the mistakes we made with McNabb. Hurts is a third-year, second-round pick who has started just 21 NFL games. He has a passable arm, ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Recommended for you