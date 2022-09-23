Boyer Valley slips past Ar-We-Va in four games

Boyer Valley pounded out 41 kills en route to a 3-1 rally victory over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Monday night at Westside.

Ar-We-Va captured a tight game one by a 26-24 margin.

Boyer Valley then won the match with three straight set victories, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-16, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in RVC play, 10-9 overall in matches and 25-21 in games.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-2 in league competition, 1-9 overall in matches and 4-21 in games played on the year.

Set one went back and forth with several ties toward the end.

Ar-We-Va took its first lead at 20-19, but BV came back with two consecutive points for a 21-20 lead.

Ar-We-Va tied it at 22-22. BV then scored two straight points to take a 24-22 lead.

After the Rockets tied it at 24-24, the hosts took advantage of back-to-back miscues by BV to claim set one.

BV raced out to a 13-4 lead in game two and eventually pulled away for a nine-point triumph.

BV led throughout game three. After Ar-We-Va cut the deficit to 20-16, BV scored the final five points to take a 2-1 advantage in sets.

BV jumped up 6-1 in set four and led 9-6 before a 7-0 run all but put Ar-We-Va away for a 16-6 lead that lifted the Lady Bulldogs to another nine-point win and the match victory.

Maria Puck led a balanced attack at the service line for BV, as she went 18-of-19 with one ace.

Zoey Yanak was 18-of-20 with four aces.

Jessica O’Day was 17-of-19 with two aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Lauren Malone finished 11-of-12 with one ace.

Ava Ten Eyck also was 12-of-17 with four aces in the win.

O’Day and Ten Eyck each tallied 12 kills on the night. Sylvia Sullivan added seven kills. Anna Seuntjens contributed five kills.

Malone netted a team-high 32 assists in the setting department.

Puck tallied a team-high 13 digs. O’Day followed with nine. Ten Eyck had eight. Yanak finished with five, while Malone had three four and Hayley Follmann two.

Kora Obrecht paced Ar-We-Va with 10 kills to go with four digs.

Maggie Ragaller added seven kills and two digs.

Jamie Hausman had three kills, eight digs and one ace serve. Delaney Schurke contributed 27 assists, four digs and three ace serves.