Boyer Valley slips past IKM-Manning in four games

Boyer Valley opened its 2021 volleyball season on Thursday night with a 3-1 nonconference victory over IKM-Manning at Manning.

IKM-Manning won game one, 25-23, but then Larry Neilsen’s BV club picked up their intensity en route to victories of 25-10 in set two, 25-13 in set three and 25-15 in set four for the match victory.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 overall in matches on the young season and 1-6 in games played.

BV connected on 87 of 97 serves in all, led by Kristen Neilsen, who went 27-of-28 with five aces to her credit.

Lauren Malone was 18-of-20 with seven aces on the night.

Talia Burkhart was 12-of-13 with two aces and Anna Seuntjens was perfect on 11 serves with three aces.

Senior Leah Cooper had a monster night at the net for BV with 21 kills, as she had just six errors in 38 total attempts.

Jessica O’Day added three kills for the Lady Bulldogs. Jaci Petersen also had two kills.