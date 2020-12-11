Boyer Valley splits with West Monona in non-league action

The Boyer Valley girls and boys returned to the basketball court on Monday night and split with West Monona in nonconference action at Dunlap.
In game one, the West Monona girls broke open a tight game at halftime with a big third quarter en route to a 64-38 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV club.
In game two, Shane Reinke’s BV squad enjoyed big second and fourth quarters en route to picking up a 68-37 triumph over the visiting Spartans.
Girls’ results
Monday’s loss dropped the BV girls to 1-3 overall on the year.
The first half was tight, as the two schools were tied 17-17 after the first quarter with West Monona holding a slim 31-28 lead at halftime.
West Monona then outscored BV 21-2 in the third quarter to open up a 52-30 advantage going into the fourth.
In fact, BV didn’t score until the final minute of the third quarter.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV with 13 points, adding three steals and two assists.
Leah Cooper contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards to go with two assists and two steals.
Talia Burkhart had seven points and four boards. Kylie Petersen also had two points, five boards and three steals for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 33 times in the loss.
Boys’ results
The BV boys ran their season record to 3-0 with Monday’s 21-point victory.
Leading by only two points at 12-10 after one quarter, BV outscored West Monona 20-8 in the second to take a 32-18 lead at halftime.
Up 53-35 after three quarters, the host Bulldogs scored 15 of the 17 points in the fourth to win going away.
Nine different players got their names in the scoring column for BV.
Trevor Malone paced the winners with 14 points, adding eight boards and two assists.
Gavin Reineke contributed 12 points and five boards.
Drew Volkmann had eight points, eight boards and four steals. Carsan Wood also had eight points, four boards and three steals.
Caden Neilsen finished with seven points, four boards and four steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also had five points, six steals, two boards and two assists. Connor Kenkel wound up with four points and five boards for the Bulldogs.