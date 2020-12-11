Boyer Valley splits with West Monona in non-league action

Leah Cooper contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards to go with two assists and two steals.

Talia Burkhart had seven points and four boards. Kylie Petersen also had two points, five boards and three steals for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 33 times in the loss.

Boys’ results

The BV boys ran their season record to 3-0 with Monday’s 21-point victory.

Leading by only two points at 12-10 after one quarter, BV outscored West Monona 20-8 in the second to take a 32-18 lead at halftime.

Up 53-35 after three quarters, the host Bulldogs scored 15 of the 17 points in the fourth to win going away.

Nine different players got their names in the scoring column for BV.

Trevor Malone paced the winners with 14 points, adding eight boards and two assists.

Gavin Reineke contributed 12 points and five boards.