Boyer Valley squads defeat Paton-Churdan on court

The Boyer Valley girls and boys were winners over Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Churdan.

In the opener, Larry Neilsen’s BV squad outscored P-C 36-6 in the second half en route to a lopsided 85-28 victory.

In the nightcap, the BV boys enjoyed a big third quarter en route to a 58-26 season-opening triumph over the host Rockets.

Girls’ results

Four BV girls scored in double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 1-2 overall on the season with their 57-point rout.

Up 49-22 at halftime, BV outscored P-C 24-6 in the third quarter for a 73-28 lead. The Lady Bulldogs then shut out the Rockets in the fourth with a 12-point effort for the winners.

Leah Cooper paced BV with 19 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Talia Burkhart recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 boards.