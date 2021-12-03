Boyer Valley squads defeat Paton-Churdan on court

The Boyer Valley girls and boys were winners over Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Churdan.
In the opener, Larry Neilsen’s BV squad outscored P-C 36-6 in the second half en route to a lopsided 85-28 victory.
In the nightcap, the BV boys enjoyed a big third quarter en route to a 58-26 season-opening triumph over the host Rockets.
Girls’ results
Four BV girls scored in double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 1-2 overall on the season with their 57-point rout.
Up 49-22 at halftime, BV outscored P-C 24-6 in the third quarter for a 73-28 lead. The Lady Bulldogs then shut out the Rockets in the fourth with a 12-point effort for the winners.
Leah Cooper paced BV with 19 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Talia Burkhart recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 boards.
Lauren Malone chipped in with 14 points, five steals and two assists, while Ava Ten Eyck had 11 points, five assists and three boards.
Kristen Neilsen also had six points, nine assists and two steals.
Jessica O’Day finished with seven points and 10 boards, while Mariah Falkena had six points and three boards as well.
Boys’ results
Shane Reineke’s BV club opened its 2021-22 season with a 32-point victory over the Rockets of P-C.
Up 15-10 after one quarter and 26-14 at halftime, BV outscored P-C 32-12 in the second half, including 21-10 in the third quarter alone, as the Bulldogs led 47-24 going into the fourth.
Jaidan Ten Eyck paced the BV boys with 17 points. Drew Volkmann added 15 points and Trevor Malone had eight points for the Bulldogs.