Boyer Valley suffers tough loss against Spartans on football field

Boyer Valley found itself in a shootout with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday night after a 50-47 loss to the Spartans in Eight-Man, District 10 football action at Elk Horn.

The loss was the second in a row for BV, which fell to 3-2 in District 10 and 4-3 overall going into this Friday’s regular season finale against top-ranked CAM (7-0, 5-0) in District 10 play at Dunlap.

BV posted a 27-point second quarter en route to taking a 34-18 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs still led 41-32 going into the fourth, but Exira/EH-K outscored Nate Christensen’s club 18-6 over the final 12 minutes for the win.

BV struggled in the rushing department with only three yards on 24 carries, but the Bulldogs had success in the passing game, as quarterback Brayden Hast completed 16-of-40 attempts for 390 yards and six touchdowns to go with two interceptions.

Four of Hast’s scoring passes went to Drew Volkmann, who caught six balls for 161 yards on the night.

Trevor Malone had four catches for 133 yards and two scores, while Jaidan Ten Eyck finished with five grabs for 74 yards.