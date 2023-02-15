The Boyer Valley girls and boys pulled off a sweep of Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on February 3 at Westside.

The action concluded the regular season for the Ar-We-Va and BV teams.

In game one, the BV girls outscored Ar-We-Va 9-2 over the final four minutes en route to a 63-52 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

The nightcap was tight the whole way, as the BV boys got two late free throws to pull off a 58-57 victory over the host Rockets.

Girls’ results

Boyer Valley’s 11-point win avenged an earlier loss to Ar-We-Va, as the Lady Bulldogs finished 5-11 in RVC play and 7-14 on the regular season.

Ar-We-Va, meanwhile, wound up 6-10 in the league and 7-12 overall.

BV led by five at 28-23 at halftime and by three at 43-40 to start the fourth quarter.

Up 54-50 midway through the fourth, BV scored nine of the final 11 points for the win.

BV drained 15, three-point baskets in the win, including eight in the second half.

Lauren Malone led BV’s attack with 21 points on seven, three-point baskets. She sank six long-range bombs in the first half en route to scoring 18 of her 21 points before the break.

Malone also dished out four assists and collected two steals.

Mariah Falkena added 12 points on four, three-point baskets. She hit three from that range for nine of her 12 in the second half.

Falkena also had four boards, three assists and two steals.

Jessica O’Day contributed a double-double with 11 points and 16 boards to go with two assists.

Zoey Yanak had five points and two steals, while Maria Puck finished with three points, six boards and six assists.

Jamie Hausman led Ar-We-Va with 15 points, including 12 in the first half.

Maggie Ragaller added 13 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Samantha Hinners also had 11 points, including nine in the second half, while Kora Obrecht had nine points with seven after halftime.

Delaney Schurke finished with four points for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

The Boyer Valley boys snapped a five-game losing streak, as the Bulldogs finished 3-12 in RVC play and moved to 4-16 overall.

The win for BV also avenged a 41-point loss to Ar-We-Va (62-21) back on January 6 at Dunlap.

The contest was tight throughout.

BV led 12-10 after one quarter, 25-24 at halftime, and trailed by one at 36-35 to start the fourth.

BV led 56-53 with one minute remaining, but Ar-We-Va scored four consecutive points to take a 57-56 lead late.

BV trailed by that same tally with 11.3 seconds left when the Bulldogs’ Cael Beam knocked down two straight free throws to put his team up 58-57.

Ar-We-Va had two or three looks at the baskets in the final seconds before time expired with BV earning its fourth win of the season.

Evan Ten Eyck paced BV with 22 points, including 18 in the second half alone. He was 7-of-8 at the free throw line, all after halftime.

Landon Chavez scored 10 first-half points. Beam and Drew Volkmann each had eight points.

Josh Gorden finished with four points. Tommy Hast also had three points.

For Ar-We-Va, Emmett Neumann posted a double-double with 16 points and 20 boards to go with four shot blocks.

Wade Ragaller had nine points and five boards.

Blayne Smith had eight points, three boards and two assists. Harley Molina had eight points and three boards, while Wyatt Ragaller finished with eight points, three steals, two boards and two assists.

Kyelar Cleveland also had six points, 10 boards and two assists.