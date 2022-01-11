Boyer Valley sweeps Ar-We-Va in RVC play at Westside

The Boyer Valley girls and boys were winners over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Westside.
In game one, BV had three girls reach double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 69-37 victory.
In the nightcap, BV’s Drew Volkmann poured in a game-high 22 points, as the Bulldogs won their third straight game with a 62-45 triumph over the host Rockets.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 32-point win snapped a six-game losing streak for BV, which moved to 3-4 in RVC play and 3-8 overall.
The loss, meanwhile, was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-6 in the conference and 1-9 overall.
BV raced out to an 18-3 first-quarter lead and led 33-15 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs then led 53-28 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Talia Burkhart paced BV with a double-double performance of 24 points and 12 points.
Lauren Malone added 15 points and two assists.
Leah Cooper had a nice all-around effort of 10 points, seven boards, five assists and five steals.
Ava Ten Eyck had six points, six boards, three assists and two steals, while Maria Puck had six points as well.
Jessica O’Day finished with four points, four boards and three steals.
Kristen Neilsen wound up with two points, six steals, three boards and three assists.
For Ar-We-Va, Maggie Ragaller netted 10 points with three boards, three assists and one steal.
Delaney Schurke also had 10 points.
Timberlen Kock added nine points, 10 boards and two assists. Jamie Hausman also had seven points and six boards, while Sophie Jackson pulled down eight boards for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
In extending its win streak to three games, the BV boys moved to 5-2 in RVC play and 7-2 overall with Friday’s 17-point victory.
With the loss, Ar-We-Va fell to 1-6 in the conference and 2-8 overall after suffering its second straight defeat.
BV raced out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 37-19 advantage.
Shane Reinke’s BV club then led 55-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Volkmann led BV with 22 points, adding eight rebounds and two assists on the night.
Trevor Malone netted seven points. Brayden Hast also had seven points with two boards.
Adam Puck chipped in with six points, six assists and three boards.
Jaidan Ten Eyck had six points, six boards and three assists. Caden Neilsen finished with five points and two boards.
Cael Beam had four points, while Carsan Wood wound up with three points, five boards, four assists and two steals.
For Ar-We-Va, Cooper Kock paced the Rockets with a double-double effort of 14 points and 11 boards to go with two steals.
Will Ragaller added nine points, four boards, three assists and two steals.
Braeden Kirsch had eight points and 11 caroms. Conner Kirsch tallied five points with three assists and two boards.
Kyelar Cleveland also had four points and four boards.
Emmett Neumann finished with three points and three boards, while Harley Molina had two points and two boards for the hosts.