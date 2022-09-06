Boyer Valley sweeps IKM-Manning in non-league matchup

Boyer Valley hosted IKM-Manning in the 2022 volleyball season opener for both teams on Thursday night at Dunlap.

The host Lady Bulldogs came away with a 3-0 sweep, winning 25-14, 25-23, 25-10 in Gary Neilsen’s debut as BV’s head coach.

Gary Neilsen replaced brother and longtime BV head coach Larry Neilsen, who is no longer with the school district after a job relocation in Minnesota.

BV had several standouts on the night, led by Jessica O’Day, who went 22-of-26 in hitting with a team-high 12 kills.

She also was 7-of-9 in serving with two aces and had four digs.

Anna Seuntjens went 14-of-16 in serving with four aces. She also was 6-of-6 in spiking with five kills and had two digs.

Freshman Sylvia Sullivan had a nice debut with five kills after going 7-of-8 in spiking.

Ava Ten Eyck went 7-of-10 in serving with two aces.

She also was 10-of-12 in spiking with four kills and had nine digs in the three games.

Lauren Malone and Kylie Kepford each had two kills for the Lady Bulldogs.

Malone also paced BV with 24 setting assists and was 9-of-12 in serving with three aces to go with four digs.

Maria Puck was 5-of-6 in serving with one ace and had five digs, while Zoey Yanak was 19-of-19 in serving with two aces and seven digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

For IKM-Manning, Kylie Powers went 12-of-13 in serving to lead the Wolves.

Mabel Langel hit all seven of her serves.

Laura McCarville was 8-of-10 with two aces. Ella Richards also was 7-of-8 for the Wolves.

Powers led the team with four kills. Megan Williams added three kills, while Langel and Karlee Arp each had two kills.

Amber Halbur had a team-high six assists in setting. Richards added three assists.

Anna Stangl paced the Wolves with eight digs on the night. Halbur followed with five. Langel had four with McCarville having three.