Boyer Valley sweeps Paton-Churdan in RVC play

Boyer Valley opened Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-19 victory over Paton-Churdan at Dunlap.

The win moved Gary Neilsen’s BV club to 6-7 overall in matches and 15-15 in games.

Jessica O’Day went 12-of-15 in serving with five aces for BV. Ava Ten Eyck was 11-of-15 with three aces.

Zoey Yanak connected on all 10 of her serves with three aces.

Maria Puck went 9-of-10 with three aces as well.

Lauren Malone also was 8-of-9 with four aces, while Anna Seuntjens finished 8-of-8 with one ace.

O’Day also led BV at the net with 10 kills. Ten Eyck added eight kills with Sylvia Sullivan chipping in with seven kills.

Malone tallied a team-high 25 assists in the setting department.