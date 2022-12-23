Boyer Valley swept by Spartans

The Boyer Valley girls and boys suffered Rolling Valley Conference losses to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.

In the opener, Tom Petersen’s Exira/EH-K club jumped up 25-6 after one quarter en route to a 71-37 victory over Cody Freland’s BV squad.

In the nightcap, the host Spartans turned a nine-point halftime advantage into a 72-55 triumph over Patrick Putnam’s BV club.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 40-point defeat for BV was its fifth consecutive loss, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 1-4 in RVC play and 1-7 overall.

Down by 19 after one quarter, BV was outscored 16-5 in the second, as the Spartans went into halftime locker room with a 41-11 advantage.

Exira/EH-K then led 55-18 going into the fourth.

Jessica O’Day paced the BV girls with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mariah Falkena added five points, five boards and three steals.

Abby Mandel had four points, three boards and two steals. Sylvia Sullivan finished with three points and eight boards.

Maria Puck had two points, three boards, five assists and one steal.

Lauren Malone added two points and two boards, as did Ava Klinker for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 32 times in the loss.

Boys’ results The BV boys fell to 0-5 in RVC play and 0-6 overall after Tuesday’s 17-point defeat on the road.

Exira/EH-K led 39-30 at halftime and went into the fourth with a 10-point advantage at 48-38.

Drew Volkmann paced the BV boys with 20 points. He scored 16 of his 20 in the first half on the strength of four, three-point baskets.

Cael Beam added 15 points. He drilled three long-range bombs and scored 11 of his 15 after halftime.

Evan Ten Eyck hit three, three-point baskets in the first half and finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Hanigan tallied four points. Tommy Hast had two points and Jack Heistand finished with one for the Bulldogs.