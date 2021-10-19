Boyer Valley teams compete at Missouri Valley Invitational

The Boyer Valley boys and girls both ran fifth overall in their respective divisions at the Missouri Valley Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

The BV boys netted 132 team points on the day.

Council Bluffs St. Albert garnered the boys’ team title with 49 points, while Missouri Valley was runnerup to the Falcons with 57 points.

On the girls’ side, BV tallied 107 team points.

Logan-Magnolia was your team champion with 31 points. Council Bluffs St. Albert was second with 55 points.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys, placing second overall out of 59 runners in 17 minutes, 19.9 seconds.

St. Albert’s Colin Little took home the individual title in 16:49.6.

Evan Ten Eyck ran 31st for BV in 20:20.6. Tommy Hast took 33rd overall in 20:27.7.

He was followed by Ethan Hanigan (37th, 20:43.3), Medalid Yoc-Fuentes (48th, 21:59.8) and Austin Garcia (59th, 26:30.9).