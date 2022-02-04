Boyer Valley teams earn split with Exira/EH-K squads

The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton girls and Boyer Valley boys were winners in Rolling Valley Conference basketball play between the two schools on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.

In game one, three Exira/EH-K girls combined for 58 points en route to a 69-40 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV squad.

In the nightcap, the BV boys used a 9-1 run over the final five minutes of the third quarter to pull away for a 59-42 triumph over the host Spartans.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 29-point loss was the third setback in a row for BV, which fell to 6-8 in RVC play and 6-12 overall, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the season to the No. 3-ranked team in the state in Class 1A.

With the win, Exira/EH-K moved to 12-0 in the conference and 17-1 overall.

BV trailed only 12-10 after one quarter, but was outscored 19-8 in the second, as Exira/EH-K led 31-18 at halftime.

The Spartans opened up a 55-27 lead after three quarters.

Talia Burkhart netted 10 points with five rebounds and two steals for BV.

Kristen Neilsen added 10 points, three boards, two assists and two steals. She scored seven of her 10 points in the second half.

Lauren Malone chipped in with eight points and two boards. Jessica O’Day had four points and eight boards.

Leah Cooper tallied four points with three boards and two assists, while Maria Puck finished with two points, six boards and three assists.

Ava Ten Eyck had two points as well for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 31 times in the loss.

Boys’ results

Boyer Valley’s 17-point win was the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive victory, as Shane Reineke’s club improved to 11-3 in the RVC and 15-3 overall.

BV trailed by four at 15-11 after one quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored the Spartans 20-11 in the second, including 13-6 over the final three minutes, as the visitors went into halftime with a 31-26 lead.

Leading 36-30 with five minutes left in the third quarter, BV finished the period on a 9-1 run to take a 45-31 lead into the fourth.

BV extended its lead to 25 at 56-31 with three minutes remaining and wound up on top by 17.

Trevor Malone paced the BV boys with 18 points, including 10 in the first half alone.

Drew Volkmann added 11 points with nine before halftime. Adam Puck sank three, three-point shots for nine points.

Caden Neilsen had nine points with two long-range bombs to his credit.