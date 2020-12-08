Boyer Valley teams sweep Ar-We-Va in RVC competition

Nine different players scored for BV.

Trevor Malone scored 10 points and pulled down seven boards for BV.

Jaiden Ten Eyck also had 10 points, four boards and three assists.

Caden Neilsen added nine points, three boards and three steals.

Gavin Reineke chipped in with eight points, nine boards, four assists and two steals. Carsan Wood also had five points and two boards for the Bulldogs.

For Ar-We-Va, Zach Schimmer led with nine points to go with five boards.

Cooper Kock added seven points and 10 boards. Will Ragaller also had seven points, five boards and three steals.

Andres Cruz finished with five points and three steals. Conner Kirsch also had three points and one board for the Rockets, which struggled from the field after sinking only 4-of-29 tries from three-point range.