Boyer Valley teams sweep Ar-We-Va in RVC competition

The Boyer Valley girls and boys picked up a pair of lopsided victories over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Dunlap.
In game one, BV’s Katelyn Neilsen enjoyed a career night offensively in leading the Lady Bulldogs to a 56-35 victory over the Rockets.
In game two, the BV boys raced to a 28-15 halftime lead en route to a 53-33 triumph over the visiting Rockets.
Girls’ results
The BV girls picked up their first victory of the season on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 1-1 in RVC play and 1-2 overall.
The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-2 in conference play and overall.
Up 10 at halftime at 32-22, BV pulled away in the third, outscoring Ar-We-Va 14-5 en route to a 46-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Neilsen tied a school record with eight three-point baskets and netted a career-high 28 points in leading BV’s attack.
Neilsen, who was 8-of-11 from long range, sank five of her eight threes in the first half for 15 points.
She added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Leah Cooper chipped in with nine points, 11 boards and five steals.
Jaci Petersen had four points and four steals, while Makenzie Dumbaugh also had four points. Kylie Petersen finished with four points, four assists and three boards as well.
Talia Burkhart wound up with two points, nine boards, three steals and two assists.
For Ar-We-Va, Jadeyn Smith led with 11 points and eight boards to go with three steals and two assists.
Hannah Kraus had six points and four boards.
Sara Schurke added five points and seven boards, while Jamie Hausman finished with five points and three boards. Maggie Ragaller had four points, two assists and two steals.
Boys’ results
The BV boys moved to 2-0 in RVC play and overall with Friday’s 20-point victory.
Already leading by 13 at halftime, BV outscored Ar-We-Va 13-3 in the third quarter to take a 41-18 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Nine different players scored for BV.
Trevor Malone scored 10 points and pulled down seven boards for BV.
Jaiden Ten Eyck also had 10 points, four boards and three assists.
Caden Neilsen added nine points, three boards and three steals.
Gavin Reineke chipped in with eight points, nine boards, four assists and two steals. Carsan Wood also had five points and two boards for the Bulldogs.
For Ar-We-Va, Zach Schimmer led with nine points to go with five boards.
Cooper Kock added seven points and 10 boards. Will Ragaller also had seven points, five boards and three steals.
Andres Cruz finished with five points and three steals. Conner Kirsch also had three points and one board for the Rockets, which struggled from the field after sinking only 4-of-29 tries from three-point range.
"We couldn’t throw it in the ocean tonight. The later it got into the game the more we gambled and tried doing too much at times," commented Ar-We-Va coach Matt Wilken.
"The game kind of snowballed on us," he added the Rocket boss, whose club fell to 1-1 in the conference and overall.