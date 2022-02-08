Boyer Valley teams swept by CR-B in league play

The Boyer Valley basketball teams were swept by Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Dunlap.

In game one, CR-B limited the BV girls to single digits in each of the first three quarters, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 48-28 setback at home.

The nightcap went to overtime with CR-B outscoring Shane Reineke’s BV club 8-2 in the extra session for a 53-47 victory over the host Bulldog boys.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 20-point loss was the fifth setback in a row for BV, which fell to 6-9 in RVC play and 6-14 overall.

CR-B led 21-6 after one quarter and 29-9 at halftime. That was the difference, as both teams put 19 points on the scoreboard in the second half.

Lauren Malone led the BV girls with nine points.

Talia Burkhart added eight points and 11 rebounds. Kristen Neilsen chipped in with five points and three boards.

Jessica O’Day also had two points and eight boards. Ava Ten Eyck finished with two points and four boards, while Maria Puck had two points and two boards.

Boys’ results

Friday’s loss in overtime ended a four-game winning streak for BV, which fell to 11-4 in RVC action and 15-4 overall.

The game went back and forth all night.

The two teams were tied 21-21 at halftime and 30-30 after three quarters.

Tied late, BV’s Drew Volkmann drained a three-point basket with 14 seconds left in regulation to put the Bulldogs up 45-42, but CR-B went down the court and got a three-point basket from deep in the corner by Tanner Oswald to tie it 45-45 and force overtime.

The Crusaders then outscored the host Bulldogs by an 8-2 margin in the extra four-minute session for the win.

Carsan Wood led BV’s attack with 17 points to go with seven steals, three boards and two assists.

Trevor Malone posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards to go with two assists.

Jaidan Ten Eyck had six points, six boards and two assists. Volkmann finished with six points, three assists and two steals.

Adam Puck also had three points and two boards.