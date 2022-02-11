Boyer Valley teams take two from Ar-We-Va in RVC play

The Boyer Valley girls and boys were winners over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference basketball play on Monday night at Dunlap.

In game one, the BV girls got a combined 30 points from Leah Cooper and Talia Burkhart, as the Lady Bulldogs concluded their regular season with a 54-27 victory over Ar-We-Va.

In game two, the BV boys led by as many as 20 early in the fourth quarter and had to hold off a furious Ar-We-Va rally for a 56-52 triumph over the visiting Rockets.

Girls’ results

With head coach Larry Neilsen not in attendance, the BV girls took care of business on Monday night, as the Lady Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak in finishing 7-9 in RVC play and concluding their regular season at 7-14 overall.

With the loss, Ar-We-Va fell to 3-11 in RVC play and 3-16 overall.

BV raced out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and went into halftime up 14 at 31-17. The Lady Bulldogs then upped their lead to 21 at 43-22 going into the fourth.

Cooper paced the BV girls with a double-double effort of 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals.

She scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half and was 9-of-12 at the free throw line in the game.

Burkhart added 13 points, eight boards and three steals.

Maria Puck had eight points, two boards and two steals.

Lauren Malone finished with five points and two assists. Ava Ten Eyck had four points, five steals and two boards.

Mariah Falkena also had four points. Kristen Neilsen finished with two points and four boards, while Jessica O’Day pulled down eight boards for the Lady Bulldogs.

For Ar-We-Va. Timberlen Koch led the way with nine points to go with five boards.

Jamie Hausman added eight points and six boards. Delaney Schurke had three points, while Makayla Schrad finished with three points and three boards.

Maggie Ragaller had two points and seven boards, while Sophie Jackson wound up with two points, four steals and one shot block.

Boys’ results

Monday’s contest was the final RVC game for Shane Reineke’s BV club, which finished 12-4 in league play, while moving to 16-4 overall after Monday’s hard-fought four-point victory.

The loss dropped Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va outfit to 5-10 in RVC competition and 7-13 overall.

Leading by five at 13-8 after one quarter, BV went into the halftime locker room up 11 at 28-17.

The Bulldogs led 42-24 to start the fourth and led by 20 at 44-24 just over a minute into the final period.

That’s when Ar-We-Va’s offense picked up and BV went cold, as the Rockets outscored the Bulldogs 28-14 over the final eight minutes.

In fact, Ar-We-Va got to within four at 55-51 with 15.3 seconds left and had the ball under its own basket, but a turnover on the inbounds pass led to a foul and BV was able to put the game away at the free throw line.

Carsan Wood paced the BV boys with 20 points, including 12 in the second half alone. He was 7-of-9 at the free throw line, 6-7 after halftime.

Trevor Malone added 13 points with eight in the first half alone. Jaidan Ten Eyck had nine points, including six in the first half.

Adam Puck and Caden Neilsen had six points apiece with each hitting a pair of three-point shots.

Drew Volkmann finished with two points for the hosts.

For Ar-We-Va, Emmett Neumann paced the Rockets with 14 points to go with four boards.

Cooper Kock continues to play strong with another double-double effort of 13 points and 11 boards, adding three shot blocks and two steals.

Will Ragaller had 10 points, nine assists, six boards one steal.

Conner Kirsch contributed seven points. Wade Ragaller had three points, while Braeden Kirsch had two points and six boards.