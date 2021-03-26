Boyer Valley track and field teams ready for new season

The Boyer Valley track and field teams in 2021 will feature a total of 25 athletes with 15 girls and 10 boys returning to the oval after the spring sports season a year ago was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Girls’ outlook

Under the direction of head coach Stacy Pippitt and assistant coach Bailey Greenwood, the BV girls will have a roster of three seniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen.

Leading the way for BV are seniors Kylie Petersen and Addie Wood.

Petersen is a previous state qualifier.

The third senior out is Kallie Whitman.

Sophomores out are Mercedes Garcia, Graci Mahlberg, Reagan Harris, Bianca Palmer and Rain Snavely.

Making up this year’s freshmen class are Abby Mandel, Lauren Malone, Anna Seuntjens, Jessica O’Day, Kristen Neilsen, Julia Stephens and Whitney Hartmann.

Mandel last fall qualified for the state cross country meet in Class 1A.