Boyer Valley track and field teams ready for new season

The Boyer Valley track and field teams in 2021 will feature a total of 25 athletes with 15 girls and 10 boys returning to the oval after the spring sports season a year ago was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Girls’ outlook
Under the direction of head coach Stacy Pippitt and assistant coach Bailey Greenwood, the BV girls will have a roster of three seniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen.
Leading the way for BV are seniors Kylie Petersen and Addie Wood.
Petersen is a previous state qualifier.
The third senior out is Kallie Whitman.
Sophomores out are Mercedes Garcia, Graci Mahlberg, Reagan Harris, Bianca Palmer and Rain Snavely.
Making up this year’s freshmen class are Abby Mandel, Lauren Malone, Anna Seuntjens, Jessica O’Day, Kristen Neilsen, Julia Stephens and Whitney Hartmann.
Mandel last fall qualified for the state cross country meet in Class 1A.
"Our numbers are low and we don’t have a lot of returning letterwinners, but what we lack in numbers we will make up in heart," commented Pippitt.
"These girls have stepped up to compete this season even though some of their friends chose not to run."
"This shows character and they have set some very high goals for themselves. I’m proud of all the hard work they have showed so far and I know that it will pay off in the long run," Pippitt stated.
Boys’ outlook
The BV boys will guided by veteran coaches Kent Hall and Amber Garrett.
The youthful 10-member roster includes one senior, one junior, six sophomores and two freshmen.
Nathaniel Green (distance) is the lone senior on this year’s roster.
Carsan Wood (hurdles, sprints) is the team’s lone junior.
Filling out the sophomore class are Bobby Gross (shot put, discus, sprints), Cole Miller (shot put, discus), Pat Mumm (high jump, sprints, middle distance), Pat Heffernan (middle-long distance), Jack Heistand (middle-long distance) and Josh Gordon (sprints, middle distance).
The two freshmen are Ben Lantz (shot put, discus, sprints, middle distance) and Logan Miller (sprints, middle distance).
"This is a great bunch of kids to work with. They are dedicated, hardworking and extremely helpful with the younger kids," commented Hall.
2021 Composite Schedule
April
5 - West Monona Invitational at Onawa, G-B; 8 - Missouri Valley Invitational, B; 9 - Denison-Schleswig Invitational, G-B; 13 - Tri-Center Invitational, B; Griswold Invitational, G; 15 - Tri-Center Invitational, G; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, G-B; 20 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, B; 22 - Falcon Invitational at Ida Grove, G-B; 26 - Woodbine Invitational, B; 27 - Falcon Invitational at Ida Grove, G; 29 - MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton, B; Woodbine Invitational, G
May
3 - RVC Meet at Woodbine, G-B; 7 - Rebel Invitational at Sloan, B; 10 - Boyer Valley Invitational at Dunlap, G-B