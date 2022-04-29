Boyer Valley track teams compete at O-A/BC-IG meet

The Boyer Valley track and field teams were in competition on Tuesday at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Co-Ed Invitational at Ida Grove.

The BV girls netted 33 team points for eighth in the final standings, while the Bulldog boys tallied 78 points for third overall.

Ridge View won both team titles, as the Raptor girls scored 148 points and boys 246 points.

Girls’ results

Lauren Malone led the BV girls on Tuesday, as she won the 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 10.91 seconds.

BV took third in the 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The 4x800 unit of Mariah Falkena, Abby Mandel, Jessica O’Day and Clara Gorham ran 11:24.07, while the distance medley foursome of Anna Seuntjens, Malone, O’

Day and Gorham ran 5:00.29.

Seuntjens took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.41.

The Lady Bulldogs’ sprint medley relay team of Seuntjens, Reagan Harris, Whitney Hartmann and Malone placed fourth as well in 2:05.00.

Falkena and Gorham also went fifth and sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:50.01 and 5:56.60, respectively.

Boys’ results

Patrick Heffernan led the BV boys, as he took gold in the 800-meter run with a winning time of 2:09.48.

BV’s distance medley relay team of Carsan Wood, Robert Brasel, Heffernan and Josh Gorden took first place in 4:07.96.

Wood placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.69, while Drew Volkmann finished second in the high jump at 5-10.

Logan Miller placed third in the long jump with a best effort of 17-5 1/4.

Individual fourths went to Owen Garside in the high jump (5-4), Cole Miller in the discus (112-3) and shot put (41-5), Tony Kuker in the 1,600-meter run (6:11.65) and Volkmann in the 100-meter dash (12.31).