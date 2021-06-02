Brandt of IKM-Manning at state golf in Class 2A

IKM-Manning senior Tyler Brandt shot a two-day total of 175 to finish in a two-way tie for 43rd at the Class 2A State Golf Tournament that took place Thursday and Friday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Brandt shot an 85 (43-42) on Thursday and was tied for 29th overall after day one of competition.

He came back on Friday and turned in a score of 90 with rounds of 43 and 47, respectively.

Brandt finished in a tie for 43rd with Hudson freshman Oliver Thompson, who carded an 85 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

Winning the Class 2A individual state championship was Dyersville Beckman sophomore Nathan Offerman with a two-day total of 149 (79-70).

Offerman won the state title by two strokes over Grundy Center junior Ashton Martens, who finished with a two-day total of 151 (78-73).

West Branch claimed the Class 2A state team title with a two-day total of 644, as the Bears just edged runnerup Grundy Center by one stroke.

Final Team Standings