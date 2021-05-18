Brandt of IKM-Manning moves to district golf in 2A

The IKM-Manning boys carded a team score of 385 to place fourth overall at the Class 2A Sectional Tournament on Friday at the Lake Panorama Golf Course at Panora.

Kuemper Catholic took first place with a team score of 344. Panorama was second at 350 with Roland Story third at 368.

IKM-Manning’s Kyler Rasmussen shot an 85 for the Wolves, but was disqualified due to an improper scoresheet.

Jack Tiefenthaler of Kuemper Catholic earned medalist honors with an 80.

IKM-Manning’s Tyler Brandt shot an 86 and will advance to the Class 2A District Tournament this Friday at the Carroll Country Club.

Connor Richards also shot a 97 for the Wolves on the day.

He was followed by Max Nielsen (100), Grant Gaer (102) and Zach Willenborg (107).

Final Team Standings