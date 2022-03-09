Brawner named top boys' bowling coach in Class 2A by Register

For leading the Denison-Schleswig boys to the Class 2A state bowling championship, Monarch head coach Shelby Brawner was named the Des Moines Register’s 2022 All-Iowa boys bowling coach of the year.

Brawner, along with all members of the All-Iowa boys bowling team, will be recognized at the Register’s All-Iowa Sports Awards celebration honoring the top student-athletes and coaches in Iowa.

The event’s date and time are still to be determined.

In state competition on February 22 at Cadillac XBC Lanes at Waterloo, the D-S boys won the state championship with victories over Ottumwa (3-1), North Scott (3-1) and Oskaloosa (3-0).

The state championship was the school’s first state team title since the Monarch baseball team won the Class 3A title in 1994.

Before this past season, the D-S boys last qualified for the state bowling tournament in 2016.

“This is a big thing for our school. It’s definitely exciting,” Brawner referenced during an interview with the Des Moines Register.

Brawner’s Monarch girls’ bowling team also competed at the state tournament in Class 2A and brought home a fourth-place finish from Waterloo.

The D-S girls competed at the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

Brawner is a 2010 graduate of Denison High School and a former standout in bowling for the Monarchs, as she was a member of the school’s team that competed at the state tournament in all four years of high school from 2007-2010.