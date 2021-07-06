Bulldogs blank Whiting behind Puck's one-hitter

Boyer Valley pitcher Adam Puck threw a five-inning, one-hitter on Friday night, as the Bulldogs earned a 10-0 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Whiting at Dunlap.

The win enabled BV to finish 5-11 in RVC play and the regular season at 6-14 overall.

Puck struck out 10 of the 16 Whiting batters he faced, including four of the last six outs over the final two innings.

BV scored its 10 runs on six hits.

Puck went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jesse Soma was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Jaidan Ten Eyck went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run, while Bobby Gross was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Ben Lantz also scored two runs for the Bulldogs.