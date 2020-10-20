Bulldogs fall to West Harrison in Eight-Man Playoffs

Boyer Valley’s second-half rally on Friday night came up short, as the Bulldogs lost 54-42 to West Harrison in an Eight-Man postseason first-round football matchup at Mondamin.
The loss wrapped up BV’s gridiron season at 2-6 overall.
With the win, West Harrison will now take on second-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s in a postseason second-round game this Friday night at Remsen at 7 p.m.
West Harrison raced out to a 34-0 first-quarter lead and led 48-8 at halftime.
BV outscored the Hawkeyes 34-6 in the second half, though, including 26-6 in the fourth quarter to make it a game down the stretch.
WH finished with 404 total yards, including 249 yards rushing.
WH quarterback Grant Gilgen ran the ball 21 times for 132 yards with a touchdown run of 65 yards. He also completed 5-of-9 passes for 155 yards with three TD throws.
BV finished with 367 total yards.
Bulldog quarterback Gavin Reineke was 19-of-39 for 268 yards with three TD throws of 43 yards to Blake Katzenberger, 27 yards to Drew Volkmann and 13 yards to Trevor Malone.
Reineke also ran the ball five times for 22 yards with three rushing TDs to his credit.
Katzenberg ran the ball 17 times for 45 yards and also caught five passes for 100 yards with the one TD catch.
Malone hauled in six passes for 73 yards with the TD reception and Volkmann had three catches on the night for 57 yards and the one score.
Greg Mumm also caught three balls for 38 yards.
Defensively, Michael Heffernan led BV with 12 tackles, including seven solos. Carsan Wood also had seven total tackles with an interception.