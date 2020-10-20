Bulldogs fall to West Harrison in Eight-Man Playoffs

Boyer Valley’s second-half rally on Friday night came up short, as the Bulldogs lost 54-42 to West Harrison in an Eight-Man postseason first-round football matchup at Mondamin.

The loss wrapped up BV’s gridiron season at 2-6 overall.

With the win, West Harrison will now take on second-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s in a postseason second-round game this Friday night at Remsen at 7 p.m.

West Harrison raced out to a 34-0 first-quarter lead and led 48-8 at halftime.

BV outscored the Hawkeyes 34-6 in the second half, though, including 26-6 in the fourth quarter to make it a game down the stretch.

WH finished with 404 total yards, including 249 yards rushing.

WH quarterback Grant Gilgen ran the ball 21 times for 132 yards with a touchdown run of 65 yards. He also completed 5-of-9 passes for 155 yards with three TD throws.

BV finished with 367 total yards.