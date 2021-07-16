Bulldogs shut out by Panthers in 1A district play

Boyer Valley managed only four hits on Monday night, as Kurt Brosamle’s Bulldog squad lost a 9-0 decision to Logan-Magnolia in a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal baseball game at Logan.

The loss ended BV’s season at 6-16 overall.

Lo-Ma, which beat BV for the second time this season after a 12-3 win on June 19 at Logan, improved to 14-14 overall with the win.

Lo-Ma got out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Panthers tallied a single run in the second, adding three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the scoring.

Lo-Ma outhit BV by a 10-4 margin.

All four of BV’s hits were singles by Adam Puck, Clay Roberts, Jaidan Ten Eyck and Bobby Gross.

Jesse Soma started on the hill for BV and threw six innings. He allowed the nine runs on 10 hits, struck out two and walked four.