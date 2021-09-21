Bulldogs shut out West Harrison for 3-1 mark

BV sophomore Matt Ferguson accounted for his team’s final score in the fourth quarter, blocking a punt and returning it eight yards for a TD.

Defensively, the Bulldogs forced six West Harrison turnovers, including three fumbles and three interceptions.

Hast recovered two fumbles with Ten Eyck falling on one. Ten Eyck also picked off two passes with Carsan Wood having one interception.

Hast led the winners in tackles with seven, including five solos. Wood added six tackles (four solo) and Cole Miller had 6.5 tackles (four solos).

"It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the kids played defense and that was the difference," commented Boyer Valley coach Nate Christensen.

"Defensively, we played really well. We still have some things to improve offensively, but I was really pleased with our defensive effort tonight," he added.

"Ferguson’s punt block for a touchdown was just great. Anytime a lineman scores a touchdown, it’s like Christmas Day," the Bulldog boss remarked.