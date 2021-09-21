Bulldogs shut out West Harrison for 3-1 mark

Drew Volkmann threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another, as Boyer Valley picked up its second straight victory with a 26-0 shutout of West Harrison on Eight-Man, District 10 action on Friday night at Dunlap.
The win moved BV to 2-1 in District 10 and 3-1 overall on the year.
After a scoreless first quarter, BV tallied two touchdowns in the second for a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs scored once in the third quarter to take a 20-0 lead into the fourth.
On the night, BV finished with 289 total yards, including 125 yards rushing and 164 yards passing.
Volkmann, who ran the ball 24 times for a team-high 93 yards with a three-yard touchdown run, completed 9-of-25 passes for 164 yards with scoring passes of 11 yards to Trevor Malone and five yards to Brayden Hast.
Malone caught two passes on the night for 11 yards and ran the ball 11 times for 17 yards.
Hast also caught two passes for 16 yards.
Jaidan Ten Eyck led all BV receivers with four receptions for 113 yards for an average of 28.3 yards per catch.
BV sophomore Matt Ferguson accounted for his team’s final score in the fourth quarter, blocking a punt and returning it eight yards for a TD.
Defensively, the Bulldogs forced six West Harrison turnovers, including three fumbles and three interceptions.
Hast recovered two fumbles with Ten Eyck falling on one. Ten Eyck also picked off two passes with Carsan Wood having one interception.
Hast led the winners in tackles with seven, including five solos. Wood added six tackles (four solo) and Cole Miller had 6.5 tackles (four solos).
"It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the kids played defense and that was the difference," commented Boyer Valley coach Nate Christensen.
"Defensively, we played really well. We still have some things to improve offensively, but I was really pleased with our defensive effort tonight," he added.
"Ferguson’s punt block for a touchdown was just great. Anytime a lineman scores a touchdown, it’s like Christmas Day," the Bulldog boss remarked.
"We’re 3-1 and I feel really good about that, but there’s always room for improvement. We just have to keep working and getting better, because we have a big game with Woodbine this Friday night," Christensen said.