The Boyer Valley girls and IKM-Manning boys were winners in nonconference basketball action between the two schools on February 1 at Dunlap.

In game one, BV landed four girls in double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs produced a 64-56 victory.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys held off a late charge from the host Bulldogs for a 74-63 triumph away from home.

Girls’ results

BV’s eight-point win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lady Bulldogs, as Cody Freland’s squad moved to 6-13 overall.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 6-13 overall as well.

The game went back and forth for the majority of the night, as IKM-Manning led 35-31 at halftime and 47-46 after three quarters.

BV, though, outscored the Wolves 18-9 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Syliva Sullivan led the BV girls with a double-double effort of 18 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two shot blocks.

Jessica O’Day also had a double-double with 13 points and 15 boards to go with two steals.

Mariah Falkena added 13 points and three boards, while Lauren Malone finished with 11 points, six assists, three steals and two boards.

Zoey Yanak also had five points, five boards and two steals. Ava Klinker had three points for the Lady Bulldogs, which sank 10 three-point baskets in the win.

Anna Stangl led IKM-Manning with 13 points to go with four boards.

Morgan Hanson added 10 points, four boards, three assists and three steals.

Abby Neiheisel contributed eight points, seven boards and three steals, while Taylor Beckendorf had eight points, two boards and two steals.

Mabel Langel finished with six points, four boards, three assists and two steals.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning picked up its second straight victory, as the Wolves moved to 11-8 overall with their 11-point win.

The loss, meanwhile, was the fourth in a row for BV, which fell to 3-15 overall.

IKM-Manning got off to a hot start with a 25-11 advantage after one quarter. The Wolves then led 40-23 at halftime.

BV tried to make a game of it in the second half, as the Bulldogs outscored the Wolves 40-34 over the final 16 minutes.

Ross Kusel led a balanced IKM-Manning attack with 19 points, eight boards, four assists and two steals.

Ben Ramsey added 18 points, three assists, two boards and two steals.

Reed Hinners had 13 points, six boards, four assists and two steals.

Caden Keller finished with nine points, five boards and two assists.

Cooper Irlmeier had seven points, seven boards and two assists, while Lane Sams wound up with seven points and three boards.

For BV, Evan Ten Eyck led the way with 15 points.

Drew Volkmann had 14 points with four, three-point baskets to his credit.

Luke Cripps chipped in with seven points. Jack Heistand and Cael Beam each had six. Josh Gorden and Ben Lantz finished with four apiece.