BV boys advance past Spartans in Class 1A district play

The Boyer Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys hooked up for the third time this season on Monday night in a Class 1A, District 16 quarterfinal basketball game at Dunlap.

The previous two went right down to the wire with each team winning tight games on their opponent’s home floor, so Monday’s postseason game had all the makings of another hotly-contested clash between the Bulldogs and Spartans.

In the end, the BV boys would advance with a 57-49 victory over Exira/EH-K, as the Bulldogs improved to 11-5 overall with the eight-point triumph.

Neither team produced a lot of offense through three quarters, as BV led 9-8 after one quarter with Exira/EH-K holding a slim 23-22 lead at halftime.

BV would outscore the Spartans by three at 10-7 in the third quarter to take a 32-30 lead into the fourth.

That’s when both teams found their offense with the two conference rivals combining for 44 points, as the Bulldogs outscored the Spartans 25-19 en route to winning by eight.