BV boys claim RVC cross country championship

The Boyer Valley boys captured first place and the girls ran second in their respective divisions at the Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Dunlap.

The BV boys netted 39 team points. CAM was second with 42 points and Woodine third with 45 points.

On the girls’ side, BV finished with 46 team points, good for the runnerup position behind champion Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, which won the team title with 43 points.

CAM took third with 47 points and Woodbine was fourth for the girls with 83 points.

Three BV boys placed in the top 10 on Thursday.

Patrick Heffernan of BV was your individual champion with a winning time of 18 minutes, 55.25 seconds, as he bettered the field of 27 participants.

Nathaniel Green ran sixth for the Bulldogs in 21:14.77 with Evan Ten Eyck taking 10th in 22:29.76.

Jack Heistand ran 13th in 22:45.68. Clay Roberts took 15th in 22:54.65.