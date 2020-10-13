BV boys claim RVC cross country championship

The Boyer Valley boys captured first place and the girls ran second in their respective divisions at the Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Dunlap.
The BV boys netted 39 team points. CAM was second with 42 points and Woodine third with 45 points.
On the girls’ side, BV finished with 46 team points, good for the runnerup position behind champion Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, which won the team title with 43 points.
CAM took third with 47 points and Woodbine was fourth for the girls with 83 points.
Three BV boys placed in the top 10 on Thursday.
Patrick Heffernan of BV was your individual champion with a winning time of 18 minutes, 55.25 seconds, as he bettered the field of 27 participants.
Nathaniel Green ran sixth for the Bulldogs in 21:14.77 with Evan Ten Eyck taking 10th in 22:29.76.
Jack Heistand ran 13th in 22:45.68. Clay Roberts took 15th in 22:54.65.
Medalid Yoc-Fuentes ran 19th in 23:12.10 and Benny Nichols finished 20th in 23:13.32.
Three BV girls were among the top five finishers on Thursday.
Kylie Petersen and Abby Mandel finished one-two overall, as Petersen ran 23:48.51 for the individual title with Mandel right behind her in 24:00.34.
A total of 26 runners competed in the girls’ race.
Maci Miller ran fifth for BV in 24:53.43.
Reagan Harris took home 19th place in 29:4914. Talia Burkhart ran 21st in 31:01.71 and Leah Cooper wound up 22nd overall in 31:01.92.