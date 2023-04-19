Kent Hall’s Boyer Valley boys’ track and field team competed at the Tri-Center Invitational on April 11 at Neola.

BV tallied 65 points in all to take home fifth place in the final team standings.

Oakland Riverside won the team title with 139 points.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys with a pair of individual titles, as the senior took gold in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 20.68 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:55.85).

Drew Volkmann also won the high jump for the Bulldogs with a best effort of six feet, three inches.

Owen Garside finished in a four-way tie for second in the high jump at 5-6.

Bobby Gross unleashed a toss of 131-3 in the discus event for third place.

BV’s 4x200 relay team of Luke Cripps, Gross, Jacob Berens and Volkmann ran third in 1:42.15.

Volkmann added a fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.79.

The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay foursome of Cripps, Medalid Yoc-Fuentes, Gross and Volkmann ran fourth in 49.49.

Matt Ferguson placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 43-3. Cole Miller also took fifth in the discus event with a throw of 118-5.

BV wound up fifth in the distance medley and 4x400 relays.

The distance medley unit of Ben Lantz, Justin Heiman, Garside and Logan Miller circled the track in 4:37.14, while the 4x400 squad of Berens, Logan Miller, Levi Reineke and Garside ran 4:07.40.

Final Team Standings

1. Oakland Riverside 110; 2. Westwood Sloan 110; 3. Logan-Magnolia 94; 4. Missouri Valley 72; 5 Boyer Valley 65; 6. Tri-Center 50; 7. AHST/Walnut 32; 8. West Harrison 16; 9. Heartland Christian 10; 10. Iowa School For the Deaf 0