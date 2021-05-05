BV boys compete eighth at MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational

The Boyer Valley boys netted 42 team points to take home eighth place at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central earned the team title with 150 points. Lawton-Bronson was second with 126 points.

Patrick Mumm placed third for BV in the high jump with an effort of five feet, four inches, while Jack Heistand ran third in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 56.37 seconds.

Individual fourths went to Carsan Wood in the long jump (18-) and 110-meter hurdles (17.31).

BV’s distance medley relay team of Wood, Josh Gordon, Patrick Heffernan and Logan Miller ran fourth in 4:27.09.

Wood added a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.62.