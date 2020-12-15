BV boys defeat Glidden-Ralston to stay perfect

Talia Burkhart contributed a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards to go with six assists and three steals.

Katelyn Neilsen also had nine points and three steals. Lauren Malone had two points and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs, which were just 1-of-9 from three-point range in the setback.

Boys’ results

The BV boys improved to 3-0 in RVC play and 4-0 overall with Friday’s 31-point victory.

The Bulldogs led 22-12 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 33-21 advantage. Shane Reinek’s BV club then led 48-30 going into the fourth.

Gavin Reineke scored 15 points to lead BV, adding four boards and three steals.

Jaidan Ten Eyck had 13 points, five assists and five steals. Drew Volkmann contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards to go with five assists, two steals and one shot block.

Clay Roberts also had 11 points and four steals, while Trevor Malone finished with 10 points and seven boards.