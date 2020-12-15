BV boys defeat Glidden-Ralston to stay perfect

Boyer Valley and Glidden-Ralston split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Friday night at Dunlap.
In the opener, Glidden-Ralston knocked down 20-of-27 free throws en route to a 58-46 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV squad.
In game two, five Boyer Valley boys scored in double figures, as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 69-38 triumph over the visiting Wildcats.
Girls’ results
Glidden-Ralston handed the BV girls their second straight loss on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 1-2 in the RVC play and 1-4 overall.
The visiting Wildcats led 18-13 after one quarter and 33-19 at halftime.
G-R then took an eight-point lead at 40-32 into the fourth quarter.
As mentioned earlier, G-R drained 20 of its 27 free throw attempts. BV, on the other hand, was just 7-of-21 at the foul line and turned the ball over 25 times in the loss.
Leah Cooper led the BV girls with 16 points, adding four rebounds, three steals and two assists before fouling out.
Talia Burkhart contributed a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards to go with six assists and three steals.
Katelyn Neilsen also had nine points and three steals. Lauren Malone had two points and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs, which were just 1-of-9 from three-point range in the setback.
Boys’ results
The BV boys improved to 3-0 in RVC play and 4-0 overall with Friday’s 31-point victory.
The Bulldogs led 22-12 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 33-21 advantage. Shane Reinek’s BV club then led 48-30 going into the fourth.
Gavin Reineke scored 15 points to lead BV, adding four boards and three steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck had 13 points, five assists and five steals. Drew Volkmann contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards to go with five assists, two steals and one shot block.
Clay Roberts also had 11 points and four steals, while Trevor Malone finished with 10 points and seven boards.
Carsan Wood had four points, two assists and two steals.
Caden Neilsen also had three points and five steals, while Connor Kenkel finished with two points, four boards and two steals for the hosts, which collected 24 steals in the win.