BV boys defeat Woodbine on baseball diamond

The Boyer Valley boys saw their losing streak end at three games on Wednesday night, as the Bulldogs earned a 9-6 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Woodbine at Dunlap.

The win moved BV to 2-5 in RVC action and overall.

The majority of the scoring took place early on, as BV led 7-5 after two innings of play.

Woodbine scored its final run in the top of the sixth, while BV added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Jesse Soma went the distance on the mound for BV. He gave up the six runs on 10 hits, struck out five and walked four in netting the win.

BV had 13 hits in all.

Clay Roberts went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.

Jaidan Ten Eyck was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs.

Adam Puck went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs.