BV boys defeated by CAM in final game of 2022 football season

The Boyer Valley boys concluded their 2022 football season on Friday night with a 58-20 loss to CAM in Eight-Man, District 10 action at Anita.

With the setback, BV finished 0-6 in District 10, while wrapping up the fall compaign at 2-6 under second-year head coach Nate Christensen.

CAM went up 22-6 after one quarter. The Cougars then posted a 22-0 second quarter en route to a 44-6 lead at halftime.

BV outscored CAM 14-6 in the third quarter, as the host Cougars led 50-20 going into the final 12 minutes of action.

BV finished with 241 total yards on offense, including 188 yards passing.

Luke Cripps was 4-of-5 for 103 yards with one touchdown pass of 33 yards to Drew Volkmann for BV, while Cal Beam was 8-of-15 for 85 yards through the air.

Cripps also led all BV ruhers, carrying the ball eight times for 24 yards with a one-yard touchdown run to his credit.

Beam ran the ball six times for 15 yards, while Bobby Gross had four carries for seven yards with a two-yard touchdown run on the night.

Volkmann led all BV receivers with seven receptions for 132 yards with his scoring catch for 33 yards.

Cripps had three catches for 48 yards.

Defensively for BV, Owen Garside had nine total tackles with five solos.

He also recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs.

Gross finished with eight total tackles, including two solos. Volkmann had 6.5 tackles (3 solo), while Josh Gorden wound up with six tackles (2 solo).

With the win, CAM finished second in District 10 at 5-1, while improving to 6-2 overall on the year.