BV boys drop RVC matchup with Crusaders

Aaron Mumm’s Boyer Valley baseball team lost its second straight game on Friday night, as the Bulldogs dropped a 10-0 decision to Coon Rapids-Bayard at Dunlap.

The loss put BV at 0-1 in Rolling Valley Conference play and 2-4 overall on the season.

The game was scoreless after two innings, but then CR-B plated one run in the third, four in the fourth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

BV mustered up only three hits in the defeat, all singles by Robert Brasel, Logan Miller and Brayden Hast.

Hast and Jaidan Ten Eyck threw on the mound for BV.

Hast allowed five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and six walks in five innings of work for the Bulldogs.