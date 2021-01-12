BV boys edge Spartans by two in RVC play

Katelyn Neilsen scored eight points (two three-pointers) with three steals and two rebounds.

Leah Cooper also scored eight points with four boards. Kristen Neilsen added five points with two boards.

Cooper scored all eight of her points in the second half.

Talia Burkhart also had three points for the Lady Bulldogs. She went 1-for-2 on free throws for her team’s only appearance at the foul line.

Boys’ results

The BV boys improved to 7-1 in RVC play and 9-2 overall with their two-point victory.

Shane Reineke’s BV club led 28-23 at halftime and 46-39 after three quarters.

Exira/EH-K outscored BV 15-10 over the final eight minutes.

Gavin Reineke led BV with 14 points, seven boards and four assists.