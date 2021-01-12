BV boys edge Spartans by two in RVC play

The Boyer Valley girls and boys split with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Elk Horn.
In game one, Exira/EH-K outscored Larry Neilsen’s BV club 31-7 in the second half en route to a 68-28 victory.
In the nightcap, the BV boys held off a late charge by the host Spartans to pick up a 56-54 triumph away from home.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 40-point loss dropped BV to 2-6 in RVC play and 2-10 overall.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 18-4 after one quarter and went into halftime down 37-21.
Exira/EH-K then outscored BV 15-5 in the third quarter and 16-2 in the fourth.
BV went scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter and trailed 46-21.
Down 52-26 to start the fourth, BV failed to score until the final minute of the game.
BV had no girls reach double figures in the loss.
Katelyn Neilsen scored eight points (two three-pointers) with three steals and two rebounds.
Leah Cooper also scored eight points with four boards. Kristen Neilsen added five points with two boards.
Cooper scored all eight of her points in the second half.
Talia Burkhart also had three points for the Lady Bulldogs. She went 1-for-2 on free throws for her team’s only appearance at the foul line.
Boys’ results
The BV boys improved to 7-1 in RVC play and 9-2 overall with their two-point victory.
Shane Reineke’s BV club led 28-23 at halftime and 46-39 after three quarters.
Exira/EH-K outscored BV 15-10 over the final eight minutes.
Gavin Reineke led BV with 14 points, seven boards and four assists.
Trevor Malone added 11 points. Adam Puck had 10 points and three boards. Jaidan Ten Eyck also had nine points and four boards, while Drew Volmann had six points, four boards and three assists.