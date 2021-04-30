 Skip to main content
BV boys eighth at Phil Hummel Relays
The Boyer Valley boys netted 28 team points to place eighth out of 10 schools at the Phil Hummel Relays on Monday at Woodbine.

The host Tigers claimed the team title with 162 points.

Patrick Heffernan had a pair of second-place individual finishes for BV in the 3,200-meter run (11:24.91) and 1,600-meter run (4:55.60).

Carsan Wood placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.95.

Nathaniel Green ran fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:37.42. Wood also wound up fifth in the long jump with an effort of 18 feet, 8 inches.

