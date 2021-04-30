BV boys eighth at Phil Hummel Relays

The Boyer Valley boys netted 28 team points to place eighth out of 10 schools at the Phil Hummel Relays on Monday at Woodbine.

The host Tigers claimed the team title with 162 points.

Patrick Heffernan had a pair of second-place individual finishes for BV in the 3,200-meter run (11:24.91) and 1,600-meter run (4:55.60).

Carsan Wood placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.95.