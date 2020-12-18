BV boys extend win streak to five games with victory over Woodbine

Boyer Valley and Woodbine split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Dunlap.

In game one, the BV girls stuggled from the field and free throw line in a 46-38 loss at home.

In the nightcap, three BV boys reached double figures, as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a hard-fought 62-54 triumph over the visiting Tigers.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s eight-point setback was the third loss in a row for Larry Neilsen’s BV club, which fell to 1-3 in the RVC and 1-5 overall.

Woodbine led 22-17 at halftime and 28-25 after three quarters.

On the night, the BV girls converted only 5-of-21 three-point tries and finished 12-of-58 overall from the floor for 21 percent.

The Lady Bulldogs also were just 9-of-23 at the free throw line.

Leah Cooper scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals for BV.