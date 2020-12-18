BV boys extend win streak to five games with victory over Woodbine

Boyer Valley and Woodbine split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Dunlap.
In game one, the BV girls stuggled from the field and free throw line in a 46-38 loss at home.
In the nightcap, three BV boys reached double figures, as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a hard-fought 62-54 triumph over the visiting Tigers.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s eight-point setback was the third loss in a row for Larry Neilsen’s BV club, which fell to 1-3 in the RVC and 1-5 overall.
Woodbine led 22-17 at halftime and 28-25 after three quarters.
On the night, the BV girls converted only 5-of-21 three-point tries and finished 12-of-58 overall from the floor for 21 percent.
The Lady Bulldogs also were just 9-of-23 at the free throw line.
Leah Cooper scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals for BV.
Katelyn Neilsen scored nine points on three, three-point field goals, while pulling down five boards with two assists.
Kristen Neilsen contributed eight points, six boards and two steals.
Talia Burkhart had seven points, 11 boards and five steals. Kylie Petersen also had three points and two steals for the Lady Bulldogs.
Nicole Sherer of Woodbine led all scorers in the game with 13 points.
Boys’ results
Shane Reineke’s BV squad made it five consecutive wins to start the season, as the Bulldogs also improved to 4-0 in RVC play with Tuesday’s eight-point victory.
BV helped its cause by sinking 10 three-point field goals and also by converting 18-of-30 free throws on the night.
The Bulldogs raced out to a 22-13 first-quarter lead and led 31-27 at halftime.
The Bulldogs then led 46-40 going into the fourth.
Gavin Reineke drained five, three-point baskets and paced BV with 22 points, adding six assists, four steals and three boards.
Jaidan Ten Eyck netted 13 points with six boards, three assists and three steals.
Trevor Malone also had 10 points, seven boards, four steals and two assists. Carsan Wood contributed eight points.
Adam Puck had six points, four boards, three steals and two assists, while Drew Volkmann finished with three points and three steals for the Bulldogs.