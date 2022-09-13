 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BV boys fall against CR-B in Eight-Man action

  • Updated
BV football at CR-B

Boyer Valley suffered a 35-7 Eight-Man, District 10 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday night at Coon Rapids.

The loss dropped Nate Christensen’s BV club to 0-2 in District 10 and 1-2 overall going into this Friday’s district contest with West Harrison at Mondamin.

CR-B raced out to a 22-0 before BV scored its lone touchdown on a short pass from Drew Volkmann to Josh Gorden in the second quarter to pull to within 22-7 at halftime.

The host Crusaders then posted a 13-0 shutout in the second half for a 28-point victory, as the CR-B moved to 1-0 in District 10 and 2-1 overall.

CRB’s Lance Clayburg rushed the ball 20 times for 125 yards with four touchdown runs, while teammate Wyatt Oswald also ran for 125 yards and one score for the winners.

Statistics for BV were not available.

