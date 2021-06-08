BV boys fall by four runs to Exira/EH-K

Boyer Valley fell short by a 5-1 decision to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action on Friday night at Elk Horn.
The loss dropped BV to 1-4 in RVC play and overall.
BV led 1-0 after two innings before Exira/EH-K tied it with a run in the third. The Spartans then plated one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
BV had only four hits in the loss.
Robert Brasel went 1-for-2 with a double and one run scored to lead the way.
Mike Heffernan also was 1-for-2 with a double. Clay Roberts finished 1-for-3 and Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-1.
Jesse Soma threw six innings for BV, allowing five runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts to his credit and only one walk.