BV boys fall by four runs to Exira/EH-K

Boyer Valley fell short by a 5-1 decision to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action on Friday night at Elk Horn.

The loss dropped BV to 1-4 in RVC play and overall.

BV led 1-0 after two innings before Exira/EH-K tied it with a run in the third. The Spartans then plated one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

BV had only four hits in the loss.

Robert Brasel went 1-for-2 with a double and one run scored to lead the way.

Mike Heffernan also was 1-for-2 with a double. Clay Roberts finished 1-for-3 and Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-1.