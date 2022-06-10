BV boys fall in eight innings to Woodbine away from home

Aaron Mumm’s Boyer Valley baseball team lost a tough 3-2 decision in eight innings at Woodbine on Monday night.

It was the fifth consecutive defeat for BV, which fell to 0-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 2-7 overall.

Woodbine went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second. BV tied it in the top of the fourth, but the host Tigers then plated a run in their half of the inning for a 2-1 advantage.

BV would push a run across in the top of the fifth to tie it at 2-2. It stayed that way until Woodbine scored the winning run in the eighth.

With one out, Cory Bantam walked for Woodbine and raced all the way to third after a passed ball.

Gavin Kelley then delivered a shot to the right-center gap scoring Bantam with the winning run.

Woodbine won despite having only two hits off BV pitchers Brayden Hast and Ben Lantz.

For BV at the plate, Carsan Wood went 2-for-3 with one run. Bobby Gross also was 2-for-4 with one run.

Robert Brasel finished 1-for-3. Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI, while Cal Beam wound up 1-for-4.

Hast started on the hill for BV and threw four innings. He gave up two runs on two hits, struck out two and walked six.