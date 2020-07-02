BV boys fall in four to CAM at home

The Boyer Valley boys lost 17-0 in four innings to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action on Monday night at Dunlap.
The loss was the second straight for BV, which fell to 4-2 in the RVC and overall.
Leading 5-0 after two innings, CAM plated 12 runs in the top of the third to pull away.
BV had just two of CAM pitchers Colby Rich and Cade Ticknor, both of whom threw two innings apiece.
Dylan Berens went 1-for-2 with a double to lead BV. Kyle Hast also was 1-for-2 with a single for the Bulldogs.
BV used four pitchers in the loss.
Hunter Soma threw one and two-thirds. Hast went one and one-third, followed by Jesse Soma (two-thirds) and Mike Heffernan (one-third).