BV boys fall to Hawkeyes in Rolling Valley Conference competition

The Boyer Valley baseball team dropped its fourth consecutive contest on Friday night, as the Bulldogs lost 7-1 to West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference action at Mondamin.
The loss put Aaron Mumm’s BV club at 0-3 in RVC action and 2-6 overall.
West Harrison led 7-0 before BV scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.
The Bulldogs had four hits on the night, led by Bobby Gross, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Robert Brasel went 1-for-3, as did Ethan Hanigan. Jaidan Ten Eyck scored his team’s lone run.
Hanigan tossed five innings, yielding seven runs on 12 hits with four Ks and four walks.
Ten Eyck also threw one inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one Hawkeye batter.