BV boys fall to Hawkeyes in Rolling Valley Conference competition

The Boyer Valley baseball team dropped its fourth consecutive contest on Friday night, as the Bulldogs lost 7-1 to West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference action at Mondamin.

The loss put Aaron Mumm’s BV club at 0-3 in RVC action and 2-6 overall.

West Harrison led 7-0 before BV scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.

The Bulldogs had four hits on the night, led by Bobby Gross, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Robert Brasel went 1-for-3, as did Ethan Hanigan. Jaidan Ten Eyck scored his team’s lone run.

Hanigan tossed five innings, yielding seven runs on 12 hits with four Ks and four walks.