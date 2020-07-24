BV boys fall to Lo-Ma in district championship game

Boyer Valley’s postseason run on the baseball diamond came to an end last Saturday night with a 5-3 loss to Logan-Magnolia in the Class 1A, District 15 championship game at Audubon.
BV, which beat IKM-Manning and Audubon to reach the district title contest, saw its season conclude at 6-5 overall under head coach Kurt Brosamle.
Lo-Ma, with the win, improved to 11-3 overall on the year after beating BV for the second time this season after a 12-4 win back on July 6 at Dunlap.
The Panthers, though, lost out on a state tournament berth after falling 9-5 to eighth-ranked Kingsley-Pierson in the Substate 8 title game on Tuesday night at Carroll.
Lo-Ma scored the game’s initial run against BV in the bottom of the first inning.
BV came back and tied it with its first run in the top of the fourth.
The Panthers then pushed four runs across in the last of fifth to take a 5-1 lead. BV scored twice in the sixth to end the scoring and make it a two-run affair.
Lo-Ma outhit BV by an 8-5 margin.
Jaidan Ten Eyck led BV at the plate by going 1-for-3 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.
Adam Puck went 1-for-3 with one run. Kyle Hast was 1-for-3. Dylan Berens finished 1-for-3, as did Sam Lantz for the Bulldogs.
Hunter Soma joined Ten Eyck and Puck in scoring runs for BV.
Jesse Soma started on the mound for BV and tossed all six innings, as he allowed the five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Barret Pitt and Klayton Dickman each had two hits for Lo-Ma, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases.
BV left five men on the bases.
Lo-Ma used two pitchers in the win.
Dylan Cunard started and threw five innings, yielding two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Joe Hedger earned the save, allowing one run on two hits with two Ks and no walks in two innings of work.
The game was the final contest for four BV seniors in Hunter Soma, Hast, Berens and Lantz.