BV boys first at RVC golf competition

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 171 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on Monday at the Coon Rapids Golf Course.

CR-B placed second overall with a team score of 180.

The Crusaders were followed by CAM (184), Exira/EH-K (197), Woodbine (199) and Glidden-Ralston (212).

Woodbine’s Cory Bantam earned medalist honors with a 38.

Trey Petersen of Exira/EH-K was runnerup medalist with a 39 for the Spartans.

Caden Neilsen and Connor Kenkel both shot 42s for BV.