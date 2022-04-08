BV boys first in golf action at Atlantic

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 172 to earn first place in Rolling Valley Conference action on Monday at Atlantic.

CAM was second at 184. The Cougars were followed by Coon Rapids-Bayard (185), Exira/EH-K (194), Woodbine (203) and Glidden-Ralston (225).

BV’s Devin Melby was your medalist on the day with a 38 total.

Woodbine’s Cory Bantam finished one stroke back for runnerup honors with a 39.

Ben Nichols carded a 43 for BV. Caden Neilsen added a 45 for the Bulldogs.